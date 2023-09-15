American women each fined over $1M for attempting to smuggle cocaine at airport

Two American women were fined a total of over $2 million after they pleaded guilty this month in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to drug trafficking charges.

They are 23-year-old dancer Shemika Roberts and 21-year-old teacher Dorinda Shaw.

The women, who were represented by attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb-Cunningham, pleaded guilty on September 4 to possession of cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.

On September 15 last year, they were arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport.

Police from the Narcotics Division conducted a search and found packages of cocaine strapped to their thighs and calves.

The packages found on Roberts weighed three pounds 13 ounces while Shaw had cocaine weighing four pounds six ounces.

The women were in custody until this month when they pleaded guilty, paid the fine, and left the island.

It was reported that Shaw, who was pregnant when she was arrested, gave birth while in custody.

Robb-Cunningham, in making the plea for leniency, asked Parish Judge Leighton Morris to bear in mind that they were young and had no previous convictions.

She also pointed out that Shaw had a newborn baby boy and described the women as lambs to the slaughter.

Roberts was fined $1,030,000 and Shaw was fined $1,130,000.

- Barbara Gayle

