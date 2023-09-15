Beres Hammond, Alison Hinds among 14 UWI honorary degree recipients for 2023

Jamaican reggae singer Beres Hammond has been named among four of the Caribbean’s eminent performing artistes to receive honorary degrees from The University of the West Indies (UWI) during its upcoming Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies, starting October 7.

The artistes are Calysonian Sir Leroy ‘King Short Shirt’ Emanuel from Antigua, Barbados’ Cultural Ambassador Alison Hinds and singer and actress, Heather Headley from Trinidad and Tobago.

The four are among 14 eminent persons from the region to be so honoured by the UWI this year.

The annual tradition of conferring honorary degrees, which coincides this year with the regional university’s 75th jubilee celebrations, will commemorate the outstanding contributions made by these individuals to their communities and the wider society.

The honourees will join hundreds of students across the five islands, Cave Hill, St Augustine, Mona, and Global (formerly Open Campus) campuses who are graduating and marking the end of their studies.

Those to be recognised from the Mona campus are Professor E. Dale Abel, Lascelles A. Chin (posthumous), Hugh Beresford Hammond, OJ, Rachel Manley and Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, Audrey Patrice Marks.The UK’s Baroness Floella Benjamin has been named for the St Augustine Campus.

The schedule for the 2023 ceremonies and the list of honorary graduands are:

Five Islands Campus – October 7

Sir Leroy ‘King Short Shirt’ Emanuel

Cave Hill Campus – October 21

Ian Hickling

Alison Hinds

Trisha Tannis

St Augustine Campus – October 26-28

Baroness Floella Benjamin, OM, DBE, DL

Heather Headley

Lawrence Scott

Mona Campus – November 3-4

Professor E. Dale Abel

The Hon Lascelles A. Chin (posthumous)

Hugh Beresford Hammond, OJ

Rachel Manley

Her Excellency Audrey Patrice Marks

Global Campus (formerly Open Campus) – November 11

Monsignor Hon Dr Patrick ‘Paba’ Anthony, SLC

The Right Honourable Dame Janet Gwennett Bostwick, CB, DBE