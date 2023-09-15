Clarendon man held with cocaine in highway traffic stop fined $1.3 million

A Clarendon man who pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine valued at $4,000,000 was on Thursday fined $1,300,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Forty-six-year-old labourer Nicholas Graham of Lionel Town admitted to charges of possession of cocaine and dealing in cocaine.

The fine was paid by a female relative.

Before the fine was imposed, the court heard character evidence from a minister of religion on behalf of Graham.

The court heard that on July 15, 2019, members of Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division were on an operation along Highway 2000 in St Catherine when a BMW motor car being driven by Graham was stopped by operatives.

Initial checks revealed items labelled as condiments.

A deeper search of the vehicle was conducted and cocaine weighing six pounds and three ounces was discovered along with $300,000.

Graham was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and dealing in cocaine.

Following the conclusion of the case in the parish court, the Financial Investigations Division made a forfeiture application in the circuit court.

The agency is seeking to go after Graham's assets including the money and the BMW motor car that were seized at the time of his arrest.

During the proceedings, his lawyer King's Counsel Ian Wilkinson made a bail application.

Graham was offered bail in the sum of $500,000 with surety.

- Rasbert Turner

