Falmouth mayor says municipality seeking to expand vending near refurbished transport centre

Mayor of Falmouth Collen Gager says the Trelawny Municipal Corporation is looking to expand vending space near the refurbished transport centre on Tharpe Street in the town arising from increased economic activity.

Collen Gager, in an interview with The Gleaner, stated that the $20 million undertaking has seen positive returns for vendors and the municipality.

“We are working with the police and officers of the Transport Authority. All taxis are obliged to use the centre. They all pay $300 per day. Vendors pay $1,000 for each day. The forced use of the centre brings large numbers of people to whom vendors can market their goods," Gager observed.

He said with the increased foot traffic and economic activities his team is seeking to capitalise on this by constructing more shops for rental to vendors.

"There is land space adjacent to the centre. We intend to prepare it to accommodate shops. Already we have more applicants for shops than we can accommodate. It is working out great for us and will allow us to construct needed sheds to shelter passengers,” said Gager.

- Leon Jackson

