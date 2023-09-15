Golding confirmed to lead PNP into next general election

People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding has been endorsed to lead the party into the next general elections.

His third term was unanimously ratified on day one of the PNP's 85th National Conference on Friday.

A change in the party's constitution in July mandated a two-year term of office for the president and vice presidents.

Additionally, a resolution was moved which prohibits a leadership contest the year before a general election is constitutionally due.

Therefore, Golding will lead the PNP into the next general election when it is called.

The PNP's private session continues tomorrow and will culminate on Sunday with the public session at the National Arena.

