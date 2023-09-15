Homecoming parade for world 400m champion Antonio Watson
World 400m champion Antonio Watson, who produced a spirited run to claim his maiden title at the recently held IAAF World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, is receiving a hero's welcome in Westmoreland.
Watson, along with his coach Machel Woolery, are to each receive the key to the town of Savanna-La-Mar at a ceremony at Independence Park this afternoon
Led by police outriders, Watson, who is from Duncans in Trelawny but lived in Westmoreland while attending Petersfield High School, is being celebrated in a float parade, which travelled from his alma mater to Savanna-La-Mar.
Watson is receiving the accolade owing to the feat of becoming the second Jamaican man to win the 400 m world athletics title since Bert Cameron 40 years ago.
Watson ran a spirited last 60 metres to cross the finish line in 44:22 seconds, beating Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith, who finished second in a time of 44:31.
The homecoming was organised by George Wright, Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.
- Albert Ferguson
