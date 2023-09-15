‘Horrified’ Paulwell makes appeal in disappearance of daughter and child’s mother

Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell says despite efforts over the last week to find his missing 10-month-old daughter and her mother, nothing has brought the police or family closer to locating them.

“The last week has been very horrific for me. I have dealt with many things in my life but the disappearance of my daughter and her mother is by far the most difficult thing I have ever had to navigate,” said Paulwell, the Member of Parliament for Kingston Eastern and Port Royal, via a Facebook post Friday morning.

The infant, Sarayah Paulwell, and her mother 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, are believed to have been abducted from their home in St Andrew on Saturday, September 9.

The police have since launched a search for the two who were last seen about 7 a.m. at their gate on Gilmour Drive.

A $500,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to their safe return.

Paulwell said that he has spent most of his time, since Sarayah and Patterson's disappearance, in dialogue with the police and persons who he believes could assist in locating them.

“At this point nothing has brought us closer to finding them. I am personally pleading with anyone who has any information, the slightest clue as to their whereabouts to contact the police, a family member or me,” he wrote.

The leader of opposition business in the House of Representatives, whose suffered a cell phone data breach recently and said he was being blackmailed as a result, noted that he is not concerned about addressing the various theories that have been circulating on social media.

“The singular mission for which I have any energy to spare is safe return of my daughter and her mother. I am praying God keeps them safe and leads us to find them before any harm comes their way,” he said.

- Kimone Francis

