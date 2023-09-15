LA Lewis toll road hearing stalled due to incomplete case

Bail was today further extended in the St Catherine Parish Court for entertainer Horace 'L.A.' Lewis in his toll road matter as the case file is incomplete.

Lewis, who is out on $200,000 bail, has pleaded not guilty to one count of toll evasion and two counts of forcible damage to toll road property.

He previously pleaded guilty to one count of toll evasion and was fined $10,000.

During his appearance today, attorney-at-law Orville Morgan told the court that his client is desirous of the matter being dealt with.

The Clerk of Court told Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Alleyne that the case file was not ready.

The matter was then put off until November 16.

Lewis was charged after he recorded and published a video on social media in which he was seen breaching the toll barrier in St Catherine.

It is alleged that on April 30, Lewis drove through the toll plaza twice without paying and damaged the barrier in the process.

He was arrested on a warrant at the Norman Manley International Airport and subsequently later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

