Labour ministry says dismissed farm workers to be reinstated in programme

The Ministry of Labour says the farm workers who were sent back home early by their Canadian employer in August are to be placed on other farms when the new season of operations begin in January 2024.

The five workers were sent back home with media reports linking their early dismissal to their involvement in a June protest of their living conditions in Canada.

The labour ministry had launched an investigation into the matter.

In a release on Friday, the ministry informed that its probe was now complete and that the workers would be placed back in the overseas farm work programme.

The ministry said no complaints were filed against the workers and there were no reports of a breach of contract against them.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security said it has taken note of recent news items in response to United Nations Special Rapporteur Tomoya Obokata's report, which criticises aspects of the Canadian Temporary Foreign Worker Programme.

The report described the programme as a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery with workers being exploited, excessive working hours, less than minimum wage, and no access to health or social care as well as physical and sexual violence.

The ministry said although there is no specific reference to the seasonal agricultural workers programme it is mindful of the concerns raised.

It said its fact-finding mission unearthed instances of unfavourable circumstances in living and working conditions.

It said in those instances, workers are always encouraged to use the established channels to report any forms of abuse or untenable conditions.

