Latvian man and Jamaican security guard on cocaine charge to be tried in January

A Latvian national and a local female security guard believed to be involved in a suspected drug smuggling ring are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for trial on January 9, 2024.

The 30-year-old foreigner, Rihards Upenieks, a software service representative and Terica Millwood, 32, were arrested on drug charges after Upenieks was reportedly caught attempting to leave the island in March with 4.4 kilograms of cocaine.

Upenieks is charged with possession of, dealing in and attempting to export cocaine, while both are jointly charged with conspiracy to export cocaine.

The trial date was scheduled on Friday after Upenieks' lawyers urged the court to assign him an early trial date based on the sensitive nature of his immigration status.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney Richard Lynch are representing the foreign national.

The prosecution, however, asked that there be a mention date in November to ensure that the file is completed.

It is alleged that on March 10, at 7:50 p.m., Upenieks was attempting to board a flight to the United Kingdom when he was stopped and interviewed by narcotics officers.

During a subsequent search of his luggage, cocaine which was wrapped in 10 rectangular parcels was reportedly found in his luggage.

The drug had an estimated street value of US$3,800. Upenieks was arrested.

Following an investigation, Millwood was later arrested for allegedly facilitating the attempted importation and both were subsequently charged.

Upenieks when arrested reportedly said "they must have given me the wrong package" and "I only see these kinds of things in a movie".

Attorney Alexander Shaw is representing Millwood.

- Tanesha Mundle

