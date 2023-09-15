Major police-military operation under way in St Elizabeth

A major police-military operation is under way in sections of St Elizabeth.

The security forces are targeting drugs, wanted men, and guns.

The operation reportedly started around 4 a.m., and is currently focused on Slipe district and surrounding communities.

More later.

