Major police-military operation under way in St Elizabeth
Published:Friday | September 15, 2023 | 8:57 AM
A major police-military operation is under way in sections of St Elizabeth.
The security forces are targeting drugs, wanted men, and guns.
The operation reportedly started around 4 a.m., and is currently focused on Slipe district and surrounding communities.
More later.
Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.