Man charged over gun seizure at Manchester bar
A Manchester man has been charged in connection with the seizure of a gun during a snap police raid at a bar in Mango Grove district in Bellaire.
Construction worker 26-year-old Orain Tomlin, who lives in the area, was charged with possession of prohibited weapon.
His court date is being finalised.
Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, a snap raid was carried out at the bar.
During the operation, Tomlins was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the lawmen, according to the police.
He was accosted and searched.
According to the police, a Pietro Beretta nine-millimetre pistol was found inside a bag he was carrying.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
