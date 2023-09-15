Man charged over gun seizure at Manchester bar

A Manchester man has been charged in connection with the seizure of a gun during a snap police raid at a bar in Mango Grove district in Bellaire.

Construction worker 26-year-old Orain Tomlin, who lives in the area, was charged with possession of prohibited weapon.

His court date is being finalised.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, a snap raid was carried out at the bar.

During the operation, Tomlins was seen acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the lawmen, according to the police.

He was accosted and searched.

According to the police, a Pietro Beretta nine-millimetre pistol was found inside a bag he was carrying.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

