Portmore deputy mayor calls for clarity on proposed parish issues

Deputy Mayor of Portmore Alrick Campbell has called on the authorities to provide further explanation on matters relating to the proposed parish status for Portmore in anticipation of upcoming local government elections.

Speaking at the council’s general meeting Wednesday night, he expressed apprehension regarding the progress of the amendment to the Parishes and Counties Act, a change that will make Portmore Jamaica’s 15th parish.

Two key issues of concern for Campbell are the direct election of the mayor and the configuration of the proposed parish boundaries.

“The prime minister would have said to the country that local government elections will be called by February next year if nothing happens. I believe we are midway between knowing whether Portmore will become a parish or whether we will have the directly elected mayor even if Portmore becomes a parish,” Campbell argued.

He added: “We are expecting that these things will be sorted out during the community consultations that were committed to us by the Ministry of Local Government, and have not yet taken place.”

The deputy mayor said he inquired on the matter and was informed that the bill required to amend the existing Parishes and Counties Act of 1865, a necessary step in granting Portmore parish status, is currently before the parliamentary council, which means that the process is moving forward without the consultations.

PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT

A select committee of Parliament comprising both Government and Opposition members, and chaired by Government member Andrew Wheatley, had been given the responsibility to come up with the draft amendment to the act.

The final draft was approved by the committee despite objections from Opposition members to the pace of the proceedings (and) they argued, before the residents of Portmore had a chance to weigh in during planned community consultations.

The Portmore Municipal Council also voiced its objection to the pace of the process and requested more time for the residents to participate by way of community group consultations.

The municipal council argued then that two virtual consultations held by the select committee at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were insufficient as they did not have the participation of citizens’ groups.

Campbell says his quest for clarity on the matter underscores the need for transparency and public involvement in this critical issue.

He says while the upcoming local government elections will not be directly affected by these issues as Portmore will have a mayor regardless, it will undoubtedly be marked by discussions surrounding them as the citizens of Portmore are keenly observing how the matter is being expedited.

Portmore is the only municipality in Jamaica where the mayor is directly elected by the people.