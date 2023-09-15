Sentencing of Qahal Yahweh member pushed back

Today's sentencing of Neil Spence, one of 14 persons before the St James Parish Court arising from the June 30 police raid at the Qahal Yahweh religious compound in Montego Bay, St James, was postponed due to outstanding documents.

Spence, whose sentencing hearing for assault was previously deferred from August 4, had his bail extended to September 25.

His matter is being heard separately from the other 13 defendants.

The hearing could not proceed before presiding judge Sasha-Marie Ashley as Spence's attorney Adrian Dayes had not yet been given full disclosure from the prosecution regarding his client.

“Mr Spence, your sentence is postponed to Monday, September 25. Your attorney needs to be in a position to speak to me about you, and he is not, because he has to be given the statements, so that will be done by September 25,” Ashley explained to Spence before allowing him to leave the courtroom.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, the other 13 defendants - Rebecca Gallimore, Christopher Anderson, Nekeisha Harding, Derrick Clarke, Roanalee Maitland, Alicia Meadley, Fabian Nelson, Franchain Paris, Jodian Spence, Jose Foskin, Oral Spence, Rayon Letman and Ingrid Williams – had their bails extended to November 10 after it was disclosed that several documents, including a police statement and information regarding question-and-answer sessions, were outstanding from the case file.

The 13 defendants are charged with breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

They are all being represented by King's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

On June 30, some 20 members of the Qahal Yahweh religious group were detained by the police in a joint special operation of the security forces at their Paradise Avenue compound.

The raid was conducted in response to reports of assault and child abuse at the compound.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.