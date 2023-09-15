Westmoreland councillor Lawton McKenzie back with PNP

Councillor for the Grange Hill Division in Westmoreland Lawton McKenzie, who recently resigned from the People's National Party (PNP), has returned to the party.

McKenzie made the announcement at a press conference today.

He was joined at the event by Mayor of Savanna-La-Mar Bertel Moore and other PNP councillors.

In July, McKenzie, Ian Myles of the Little London Division and Garfield James of the Sheffield Division, walked away from the PNP over the selection of Ian Hayles as the party's candidate for Member of Parliament in the next general election.

The men indicated that would serve as independent councillors.

At yesterday's monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Myles and James announced that they have now joined the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

McKenzie had expressed allegiance to Moore.

The move by Myles and James had increased the JLP's pool to six to the PNP's five.

However, with McKenzie back with the PNP, both parties have six seats.

