Withorn to Darliston roadway in Westmoreland to be closed for works - NWA

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the Withorn to Darliston corridor in Westmoreland will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday for road works.

The roadway will be closed in the vicinity of the IGL Outlet in Caledonia and also at the Cairn Curran community.

The closure will be between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Community relations officer at the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, explains that the roadway is being closed to facilitate the installation of culverts along the targeted sections of the roadway.

Ricketts says the works form part of a $249 million road rehabilitation project which involves significant drainage improvement, the reshaping and asphalting of sections of the roadway, and the construction of retaining and parapet walls.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Darliston, towards Savanna-La-Mar may travel via Cornwall Mountain and Mackfield.

The reverse applies for motorists travelling from the direction of Savanna-La-Mar towards Darliston.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

