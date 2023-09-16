Carib Cement exports 3,400 tonnes of cement to TCI

Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) says it's looking to ramp up exports, announcing today that it has exported 3,400 metric tonnes of cement to the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).

The company said the amount represents a total of 2,267 jumbo bags of its low-carbon high-early strength cement product, used for industrial applications.

Managing Director of CCCL, Yago Castro, explained that the company is in a better position to fully resource the Jamaican market and any spare capacity will be available for export.

“As soon as we have available product, available capacity, we will always sell it to Jamaica. This is our priority. However, there is a market out there for us. We will actively look for opportunities to reallocate the spare capacity to the export market,” he said.

The island's sole cement manufacturer said it remains optimistic that it will be further able to ramp up export of its cement products with the completion of its $6 billion kiln expansion project.

The expansion is expected to result in an increase in production capacity of up to 30 per cent.

Carib Cement said the project is moving apace with engineers called in from the Mexico-based Cemex to conduct various assessments.

