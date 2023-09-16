Clergyman calls for hanging following slaying of St Catherine family

Chairman of the 10,000 Men and Family Movement, Bishop Rowan Edwards, says drastic measures, such as hanging, are needed to tackle violent crime.

Edwards made the call on Saturday during a visit to Waterloo in St Catherine, where a couple and their son were killed earlier this month.

"I am one pastor who believe in hanging, although it might upset some of my colleagues in the clergy," he said.

"It can't be that these men commit such wicked acts, where three family members died, one of whom was five months' pregnant. I am saying, once you are caught and found guilty, it cannot be that you just get imprisoned for taxpayers to pay for you," he continued.

Edwards and members of various churches visited the community on Saturday under the theme "Waterloo for Jesus".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The team marched to the house where the family lived and prayed for healing, restoration and hope for the St Catherine community.

On September 5, the bodies of 43-year-old Omar Wellington, his 35-year-old wife, Sharon Francis-Wellington, who was pregnant, and their son, 16-year-old Innswood High School student Orlando Wellington, were found in their ransacked home in Waterloo.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.