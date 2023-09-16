Jamaica Fest to wrap island’s 61st Independence celebrations in Northeast US

WASHINGTON DC:

Jamaica’s rich tapestry of culture, ranging from its flavourful cuisine to the rhythmic beats of its music, is set to enthral attendees at the second annual Jamaica Fest.

The event, staged by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, is sponsored by the Sandals Group, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Giant Foods, and EMD Sales.

The function, which will take place on Sunday, September 17, at 1 Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Maryland, promises to be an unforgettable celebration that will bring the curtains down on Jamaica’s 61st independence celebrations in the Northeast United States.

From 12 noon to 9 p.m., attendees will be treated to an array of attractions and activities reflecting the vibrant spirit of Jamaica. Among these is a culinary pavilion hosting a food court, ensuring patrons can savour authentic Jamaican dishes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaica Fest serves as a platform to promote Jamaica as a premier destination for tourism. Key players from the tourism sector will be present to share information and offer promotional packages to potential travellers interested in exploring the beauty and charm of Jamaica.

Jamaica’s chief diplomat to the United States, and event host, Audrey Marks, expressed her pleasure at being able to bring the taste of Jamaica to the thousands of patrons who are expected to be in attendance. She noted that “Having travelled around the United States over the past two months in celebration of our country’s 61st Anniversary of Independence, I was reminded of the significant impact Jamaica’s culture and people continue to have on the United States. I was also reminded of the strong bonds shared between Jamaica and the United States and this festival is a fitting close to our celebration as a nation. It is a symbol of our renewed commitment to developing and enhancing people-to-people, business, professional, educational and cultural exchange opportunities between Jamaica and the United States.”

Olivia Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, lauded the event’s organisers in an official communiqué. “These events are vital in offering the diaspora a sense of belonging and fostering unity.”

The event is also a mission-driven initiative aiming to support underprivileged Jamaicans. As such, proceeds from Jamaica Fest will be channelled to select charitable organisations in Jamaica, as identified by the embassy.

The goal is to bolster the resources of philanthropic organisations in need, enabling them to achieve their goals and improve the well-being of Jamaicans. In this regard, the Embassy “encouraged the diaspora within the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia to come out in support of what is a very worthy cause and to celebrate what is the best of us as a nation and people and our achievements as an independent nation for the last 61 years”. Patrons will be entertained by Jamaica’s two-time festival winner Roy Rayon, among others.