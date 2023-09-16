Leaders, PSOJ pay tribute to R. Danny Williams

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is deeply saddened by the death of businessman, former government minister and philanthropist R. Danny Williams.

"May his life and legacy continue to inspire us as we recall with gratitude his service to public life and within the private sector, which has positively impacted the Jamaican landscape," Holness posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams died today, at age 89, at a hospital in Miami, Florida where he had undergone surgery.

In the meantime, Opposition Leader Mark Golding hailed Williams as a true Jamaican patriot.

"Danny's legendary prowess in raising funds for worthy causes is unmatched in modern Jamaica, and several important institutions have benefited from those efforts. Jamaica has lost a great son of the soil," he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

And the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) described Williams as "a true beacon of Jamaica, remembered for his selfless service to nation-building and significant contributions to both the public and private sectors."

"The PSOJ warmly acknowledges Dr Williams for his exceptional passion and dedication to advancing the life insurance industry and contributing to the nation's growth. The PSOJ fondly recognises Dr. Williams for his remarkable ability to bring people together and navigate difficulties with grace and humility," it added.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.