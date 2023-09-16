Update | Lifeguard charged for allegedly killing brother during argument over bills

Twenty-four-year-old lifeguard, Dailando Bailey, of Catherine Mount, St James has been charged for the murder of his brother 30-year-old Oshaine Bailey at their home on Tuesday.

The Mount Salem police say about 12:45 p.m., both brothers were at home when an argument developed over bills, which escalated into a physical altercation.

It is alleged that Dailando choked his brother until he became unresponsive. Oshaine was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dailando reported the incident to the police, which led to his arrest.

He was charged after a question-and-answer exercise.

