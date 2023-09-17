20-y-o woman killed in St Catherine

The Linstead police in St Catherine have launched an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman on Saturday.

Dead is Tamara Harrison Ferron, self-employed, of Banbury district, Linstead, St Catherine.

It is reported that about 8:50 p.m., residents of the community heard explosions coming from a house.

A male in dark clothing and a tam was seen running from the area.

The police were contacted and a team responded and found the victim inside her kitchen with what appeared to be gunshot wounds all over her body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The body was removed to the Linstead Community Hospital in St Catherine.

No motive has been established for the killing.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.