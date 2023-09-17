Dwight Fletcher | All kinds of stress

SCIENTISTS TELL us that there are two kinds of stress. The first one is called ‘eustress’ which is the positive side of stress. It occurs when the body encounters manageable stress through things like exercise and this type of stress allows muscles to grow and lung capacity to increase. Weightlifters, for example, know that after stressing their muscles, that they need to rest so that the muscles can repair; without the rest, muscles will become damaged and injury results.

Likewise, when we encounter situations such as a difficult leadership challenge, our character and skills can grow through those stressful experiences. However, when we go through periods where there is no opportunity to rest, repair, and grow, distress is the result.

Distress is the negative side of stress. When stress causes strain we begin to suffer. Some experience headaches, others chest pains, some stomach problems and others experience sleeplessness. All are the warning signs of too much distress in our lives. If we ignore them long enough, permanent damage results so we must make sure we don’t ‘live’ in a state of distress.

The challenge is that stressful living has been so normalised that we don’t know when we are in distress. In a poll taken for the American Psychiatric Association, it was discovered that 81 per cent of women say they manage stress extremely or somewhat well. Yet 82 per cent of the women polled were experiencing negative physical symptoms of stress. Various sources have estimated that up to 75 per cent of all physician visits are stress related. Many persons who think they are okay are over the brink, have symptoms of distress and are manifesting stress-related illnesses. This is something that we must take seriously and begs the question of ‘In what ways have we normalised stress in our lives?’

Stress-related illnesses are growing exponentially in many societies throughout the world. In Jamaica some medical professionals report that we are popping medications like Xanax, but medication doesn’t bring peace. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27 (NIV).

There’s a mentality, and norm that we have accepted that isn’t God’s best and it causes stress. We have appropriated living habits and an understanding of life that’s from the world which the evil one controls. This approach to life is designed to keep us in sin and lead us to destroy our bodies (God’s temple). This stress limits our effectiveness as Christians and leads to us not living our best for the Lord. It’s designed to kill, steal, and destroy our lives.

1 Peter 5:8 reminds us, “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” If we are going to step out of this stress, we are going to have to fight for it and it’s going to take a struggle. We must fight for rest, but we will face opposition. God told Adam and Eve to subdue the earth, there must have been something resisting therefore that required subduing.

The gospel is counter cultural, and we have been taught life in a totally different way. That’s why the Christian life can be such a struggle. We’re in warfare swimming upstream . “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood” Ephesians 6:10 (NIV).