Golding not daunted by 'divisive vulgarities' aimed at him

PNP President Mark Golding Mark Golding has sought to defend his right to run for political office in Jamaica, declaring Sunday that he is a "born Jamaican" and does not fear his political opponents.

"Whatever depraved and divisive vulgarities my political opponents may stoop to in their desperation to hold on to power, I will not be daunted. I have no fear of them. I stand firm in leading our Party in our mission of social and economic transformation to a better Jamaica for all our people," Golding.

Golding's race has emerged as a source of debate in the national politics, and he recently stirred controversy after participating in a skit in which he pretended to release a man from bondage.

"I Mark Jefferson Golding, am a born Jamaican, a son of the soil," he told the thousands of horn-blowing PNP supporters at the party's 85th annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew.

"I come from a family that has given great service to the people of this country, giving selfless service to ordinary Jamaicans, and building lasting institutions of inclusion to empower persons with disabilities. That is my family tradition," he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He touted his Jamaican heritage as he also sought to position himself as an anti-corruption campaigner.

He lashed the Holness administration for "doing everything it can to weaken and undermine the Integrity Commission, which is the institution I designed as Minister of Justice and brought to Parliament to fight corruption in our country".

"I have said it before, and will tell you again. Jamaica cannot move forward without a government built on integrity that embraces principles of good governance," he said.

Golding's speech was disrupted 17 minutes in because of an audio-visual failure.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.