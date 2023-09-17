'Mi just come fi party' - PNP supporter at conference

Sixty-eight-year-old Nora Johnson had one purpose as she attended today's 85th staging of the People's National Party's annual conference; to party.

One couldn't miss the energetic senior citizen as she danced by herself, capturing the attention of a small crowd as she moved to the latest dancehall hits.

Johnson, who wore a white dress with multicoloured feathers, waved her orange flag frantically as she moved.

"Me just come fi party,"she quipped when asked why she was in attendance.



The South Camp Road, Kingston, resident, who also declared that she was not really a faithful supporter of either party, could not say which constituency she was from or who was her member of parliament.

Asked which she felt was the better party, Johnson said, "Me feel say a di PNP. JLP nah really do nutten."

According to her, "the PNP can bill back the country. Dem can go forward with the country and bring it back better."

She also expressed confidence that she would enjoy a better life under a Mark Golding-led administration.

"If me a buy a phone me would a get a touch screen cheaper," she said with a big smile.

Meanwhile, an equally bubbly Elaine Simpson, who joined Johnson as she danced, said she was giving her support to the party as she felt it would do a better job at looking out for the elderly.

"Dem nah look out for the elders," she said, noting that they needed assistance with food, shelter and caring for themselves.

The 69-year-old citizen, who had travelled from Montego Bay in St James, said "I am here cause I want back the party in power. PNP will bring back the place."

