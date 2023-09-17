Phillips warns winning the general elections is not enough for the PNP

Former People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips has warned party faithfuls that upcoming national elections are not just about installing new leaders, but about "rescuing" Jamaica and setting out a "new vision" for the country.

He told the supporters at their annual conference on Sunday that the local government elections, due by February 2024, and parliamentary polls, due by September 2025, involve a "deep encounter with destiny".

He lamented that Jamaicans are becoming more "doubtful" of their future here, pointing to the lack of participation in the political process, the high levels of squatting and uncertain employment.

While acknowledging the historic low unemployment rate, the former finance minister said Jamaicans should not be satisfied counting windshield wipers as employed persons.

"The country's future is in your hands," he told the PNP supporters, adding that "what we have to do is rescue the country, including the Labourites."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Phillips said Jamaica demands a re-energised political process, as the ruling Jamaica Labour Party "don't know there is a problem" and it is up to the PNP to set a "new vision" for the country.

"It is not enough to beat the other party. We have to mobilise the nation," said Phillips, who resigned as party president and opposition leader after the PNP was trounced in the September 2020 general elections.

He remains MP for St Andrew East Central.

Earlier, PNP vice president Ian Hayles attacked the Holness administration over its management of areas such as crime, agriculture and roads.

"The PNP is going to solve the problem once and for all," he said of some of the poor road conditions across the island. The Government has announced a $40 billion road rehabilitation programme.

Hayles' appearance on the national conference stage solidifies the party's confidence in him despite internal opposition to him in Westmoreland Western where he is the party's caretaker.

He declared that the JLP is "bankrupt of the moral authority to lead the country".

The former Hanover Western MP is the subject of an adverse report from the Integrity Commission, which he has rejected.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.