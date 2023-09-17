PNP supporters upbeat as party's annual conference gets under way

Hundreds of excited People's National Party (PNP) supporters have been streaming into Independence Park as the public session of the party's 85th annual conference gets under way at the National Arena in St Andrew.

The supporters, clad in their orange, say the time has come for a change in Jamaica's leadership.

"A Mark Golding time now," said Norma, a member of Golding's South St Andrew constituency.

"JLP fi come out now," her friend Juliet chimed in.

Both said they were very upbeat about the party's chances at the elections and were in a jubilant mood.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

While the usual creative conference fashion was not as abundant as previous years, supporters on the outside enjoyed the party-like atmosphere as the latest dancehall hits blasted from large speakers.

Meanwhile, General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, said things have been proceeding smoothly, so far, and the party's supporters are very energetic.

Campbell said he was expecting a massive turnout.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.