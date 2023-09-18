Firearm and ammunition seized in Greenwich Town

The Hunts Bay police seized one Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 today.

According to police report, about 4:00 p.m., lawmen conducted a search of a premises and the firearm was found at the back of the house.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

