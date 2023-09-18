Low storage levels at Hope plant in St Andrew still impacting distribution

The National Water Commission is reporting that low storage levels are still impacting pumping operations at its Hope Filter Plant in St Andrew.

As a result, customers are experiencing low pressure or intermittent supply disruption.

Areas affected are August Town, Hope Road, Mona Heights, Liguanea, Mona Road, Barbican, Ravinia, Begonia Drive, and Bryce Hill Lane, Hope Pastures and its environs.

The commission says it is working to have the issue corrected in the shortest possible time.

