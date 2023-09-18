Man charged over theft at school farm in Guys Hill

A man has been charged with praedial larceny in connection with the theft of items from the farm at Guys Hill High School in St Catherine.

Garfield Griffiths, otherwise call 'Lickle Dread', of Guys Hill, is to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court at Linstead on Tuesday, September 19.

It is reported that about 1:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 17, residents observed strange movement at the school's farm and alerted the police.

The police responded and a man was held with nine bunches of plantains and three bunches of bananas, valued at about $40,000.

He was arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

