Man fatally shot by police in Central Village identified

The man who was fatally shot in an alleged police confrontation on Saturday in Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine has been identified.

He is 20-year-old labourer Shaquil Smith, otherwise called 'DJ', of Board Jungle in Central Village.

It is reported that about 10:20 p.m., a police team was on patrol in Big Lane when upon reaching the intersection of Tait Drive and Central Road in the community Smith was seen and he reportedly ran.

He was pursued by the police into a premises, where allegedly pointed a gun at the cops.

The police said the cops took evasive action and Smith was shot.

According to the police, a Ruger nine millimetre pistol loaded with a magazine containing six rounds and another magazine containing 15 rounds were retrieved from him.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the Spanish Town Hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

