PNP supporters give Golding thumbs up

Supporters of the People's National Party (PNP) have heaped praises on president Mark Golding, describing his speech at Sunday's annual conference as relevant, comprehensive, and inspiring.

Speaking for more than an hour at the party's 85th annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew, Golding spoke on a wide range of issues including investment, education, economic growth, and student loan reform.

He also outlined the party's position on food security, human rights, and constitutional reform.

One supporter told The Gleaner that those areas captivated him.

“I thought it [speech] was relevant, it touched on all the salient points. It touched on the growth of the economy, education, and employee rights. All those really resonated with me. It had something for the average man and it had something for the businessman,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Orville Manning, a 71-year-old retired teacher from Trelawny.

“The speech was very instructive to me.”

He added that the speech was also very detailed, very comprehensive, and captured all the relevant points.

Another gentleman from Trelawny, Charles Wilson, said: “It was very good, and it was inspiring. [It showed] the things that he has to offer when he became the next prime minister.”

Popular young social media personality Teddy Fabulous, said: “I think the party leader encapsulated everything that the country is going through. He also showed the country the right direction in which he wants to take the country and I must commend him for a strong message that was delivered.

“I just want to say thumbs up and to say that we are ready to take back Jamaica,” he said.

- Tanesha Mundle

