Police seek public’s assistance in locating relatives of deceased woman

Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division are seeking the public's assistance in locating the relatives of a woman who was killed on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, Montego Bay in the parish on Friday, July 28.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (five feet, six inches) tall. It was clad in a white blouse, multi-coloured skirt and barefooted.

Reports are that about 12:10 a.m. that day, citizens stumbled upon the body of the woman and summoned the police. Upon their arrival, the woman was found on the sidewalk with a stab wound to her back. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

The relatives or anyone who may be able to locate the relatives of this woman is being asked to contact the Montego Bay CIB at 876-953-6191, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

