Scores of children, adults of National Heroes Circle to get free healthcare

Seventy adults and children living in and around National Heroes Circle in Kingston had the financial burden of back-to-school preparation eased when a team of medical, optical, and dental professionals provided free checks during a community health fair at the Good Samaritan Inn’s Health Centre.

Children registered were also presented with school supplies.

The health fair, on September 3, was held in partnership with the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, supported by six volunteer doctors, two nurses and two dental hygienists, as well as Rotaractors, team members of The Limners & Bards Limited (the LAB) and the Lions Club of Kingston’s Sight Foundation.

“This is the first time that residents were receiving eye tests as part of our annual health fair and we thank the Rotary Club of St Andrew North for bringing onboard the Lions Club of Kingston which has done tremendous work in the area of sight preservation. Your presence made a great difference to the people of this community,” said Vernon Murray, project manager for Good Samaritan Inn.

Kirk Crichton, president of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, said the club was pleased to again partner with the Good Samaritan Inn in hosting the health fair, after a successful feeding programme earlier this year which benefitted 200 homeless citizens.

“Community outreach projects like these bring to life the work that we do on an ongoing basis as we serve our fellowmen in keeping with the Rotary motto ‘Service above self’,” Crichton said.