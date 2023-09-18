Trial begins for businessman Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald in murder of second wife

The trial of Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald in the murder of his second wife today got under way in the Home Circuit Court.

A seven-member jury, consisting of six men and a woman, was selected before presiding judge Chester Stamp.

The businessman and his co-accused Oscar Barnes are being tried for the July 20, 2020, murder of his wife Tonia McDonald.

Her partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed and slumped beside her razed car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland.

The lead prosecutor, in her opening, said, "We are saying that they killed Tonia without any legal excuse, and we will bring witnesses here to tell you how it went."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McDonald is being represented by attorneys-at-law Earl Hamilton, Courtney Rowe, Christopher Townsend and John Jacobs.

Barnes, whose bail was this afternoon revoked, is being represented by attorney Ernest Davis.

The trial, however, was just adjourned for lunch and will resume at 2 p.m. with the first witness taking the stand.

Meanwhile, McDonald is also charged with the 2009 murder of his first wife Marlene.

He's to be tried alone for that matter in January 2024.

Investigators reopened that case in 2020 following the murder of Tonia.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.