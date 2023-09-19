'Chubby' wanted for murder

Detectives assigned to the Falmouth Criminal Investigations Branch have listed Akeem Frame, otherwise called 'Chubby', as wanted.

Frame is wanted for the murder of Kemar 'Williams', otherwise called 'Kenny', which was committed on July 31.

The police say he is of Peel Street, Falmouth, and Hague in the parish.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Akeem Frame is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3271, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.