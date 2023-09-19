Growth & Jobs | German Ship Repair Jamaica hosts job fair September 20

German Ship Repair Jamaica (GSRJ) Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, will host a job fair on Wednesday, September 20, on the grounds of the ministry, 1F North Street, Kingston, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer of the GSRJ, Colonel Martin Rickman, said that the GSRJ has been in existence for approximately seven years and has been repairing vessels that visit Jamaica’s ports.

“Over the years, we have been planning and are now in the process of developing a full repair and maintenance shipyard for Jamaica, which means a new industry is being created for Jamaica in the form of ship repair and shipyard business that will see Jamaica earning significant revenues from visiting international ships,” the retired army colonel said.

Between 30 and 50 persons are expected to be recruited during the fair, which is seeking to employ skilled workers.

To participate, jobseekers are being encouraged to visit the ministry’s Labour Market Information System (LMIS) website, lmis.gov.jm, to create their jobseeker account and register for the fair. Interested persons may also send their résumé to customerservice@lmis.gov.jm. Individuals can also walk in with their résumé on the day.

Vacancies that are available include project manager, purchasing specialist, dock master, engine fitter, engine foreman, engine service supervisor, estimator, marine electrical engineer, painter blaster, painting foreman, pipe fitter welder, steel fitter welder, store clerk, marine electrician foreman, welder engineering supervisor, welder master (pipes/steel) and welder foreman (pipes/steel).

Documents required for the application process are proof of academic/vocational certification, two references, National Insurance Scheme card, two hard copies of résumé, Tax Registration Number card, and two passport photographs.

According to Colonel Martin, it is critical that the correct persons are identified to work in the shipyard, because this is a new industry for Jamaica.

Therefore, the GSRJ is also partnering with HEART/NSTA Trust and the Caribbean Maritime University in order to identify these persons and expose them to the necessary skills training that is required to support the shipyard business.