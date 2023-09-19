Immigration Corner | Immigration costs related to caring for a family visitor

Dear Mr. Bassie,

I would like to know what costs are associated with a dependent adult, who needs to go to the United Kingdom to live with a relative, with respect to a family visa. I believe that I may need to assist my parent.

Any advice would be appreciated.

QK

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Dear QK,

With respect to costs related to a family visa for adults who need to be taken care of by a relative, how much it costs will depend on what permission the relative has.

If they have temporary ‘protection status’ (permission to stay as a refugee or with humanitarian protection) it costs:

• £388 if they are applying from outside the UK;

• £1,408 if they are applying from inside the UK.

Otherwise, it costs:

• £3,250 if applying from outside the UK;

• £1,408 if applying from inside the UK.

It is advisable that persons inform their bank that a large amount of money will be coming out of the account in order to avoid possible cancellation of the payment.

Please note that if applicants cannot pay the fee, they may be eligible for a fee waiver in certain situations. For example, they may not be able to afford a place to live or their essential living costs.

HEALTHCARE SURCHARGE

Persons might also need to pay the healthcare surcharge as part of the application.

For each adult (18 or older) it costs:

• £1,560 if they are staying for two years and six months;

• £1,872 if they are staying for two years and nine months;

• £3,120 if they are staying for five years.

For each child (under 18), it costs:

• £1,175 if they are staying for two years and six months;

• £1,410 if they are staying for two years and nine months;

• £2,350 if they are staying for five years.

EXPEDITED DECISION ON THE APPLICATION

If applying from the United Kingdom, persons may be able to pay an extra £800 for the super priority service to get a faster decision.

Please be aware that they cannot use the super priority service if they are applying as an adult who is going to be cared for by a relative.

Once the applicant is successful and is in receipt of their decision letter, their biometric residence permit will take up to 10 working days to arrive.

Good luck

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practices law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com