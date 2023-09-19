Lightning strike at daCosta cup match in St Catherine sends six to hospital

At least six persons, including three players, are receiving treatment at hospital following a lightning strike during today's ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup match between Charlemont High and Dinthill Technical in St Catherine.

Hospital sources say they will remain under observation until the medical team is satisfied that they are stable and can be released.

The lightning struck half an hour after the 3:30 p.m. start of the game, which was being held at Charlemont football field.

It was indicated that it had earlier rained before the match, with lingering dark clouds.

The injured persons were taken to the Linstead Hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.