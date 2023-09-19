Man held with gun in confrontation with JPS disconnection crew in Portmore charged

The police have charged a man after he was held with a gun while in a verbal clash with a crew from the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) that was undertaking a disconnection exercise in the community of Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday.

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 20-year-old Lamari Joseph, a recording artiste of Genus Way in Waterford and Dempshire Pen in Spanish Town.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen were conducting duties with a JPS team when two men were seen arguing with the workers about disconnecting illegal connections.

According to the police, Joseph threatened them.

He was accosted and searched by the cops and a Ruger pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was found.

He was subsequently charged after a caution statement was done in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

