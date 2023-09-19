St Ann police seeking wanted men
Detectives assigned to the St Ann Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have listed two men as wanted for serious crimes in the division.
They are:
* Kemar Matthews, otherwise called 'Bitta' or 'Bibi', who is wanted for murder and wounding with intent.
* Jevaughn Simpson who is wanted for wounding with intent.
They are to report to the police by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.
Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating these men is being asked to contact the St Ann's Bay Police at 876-954-3073, the Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.
