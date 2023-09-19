St Catherine taxi operator charged for alleged rape of passenger

A 33-year-old St Catherine taxi operator accused of rendering a female passenger unconscious and then raping her has been charged.

Martel Hermit, otherwise called, 'Juju', who was listed as wanted, turned himself in to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

The alleged rape happened on the night of Friday, April 14 in Pear Tree Grove, St Mary.

The police report that about 9:40 p.m., a woman was a passenger in Hermit's taxi and an argument developed between them and he stopped the vehicle.

It is reported that he brought the woman to another location, rendered her unconscious, and sexually assaulted her.

A report was subsequently made to the police.

He turned himself in to the police on Monday, September 18.

