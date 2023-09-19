St James 18-y-o held with loaded gun charged

Eighteen-year-old Andeno Burnett, otherwise called 'Deno', of Irwin, St James has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition regarding an incident at his home on Saturday, September 16.

It is reported that about 5:50 a.m., a joint police-military was conducting an operation in his community when Burnett was found asleep on the veranda of a house.

A search was conducted and a Ruger nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds was found in his pants, according to the police.

They further reported that a search was then carried out at the premises and nine 7.62mm rounds were recovered in the backyard.

Burnett was subsequently arrested and charged in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

