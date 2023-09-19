UWI student Matthew Hyde to return to court October 25

Matthew Hyde, who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at The University of the West Indies, Mona, was further remanded Monday when he made his first appearance in the Home Circuit Court via Zoom.

Hyde, who is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, use of malicious communication, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment, is to reappear in court on October 25.

A new mention date was set after the court was told that the case file is incomplete.

Hyde is alleged to have held his ex-girlfriend captive for three days in his dorm room in February.

He is also accused of using a clothing iron to burn her all over her body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hyde is now represented by attorney Patrick Peterkin and Gnoj McLeod.

He was previously represented by Peter Champagnie, KC, and Sayeed Bernard.

A forensic certificate and a report from the Communications Forensic and Cybercrime Division (CFCD) are outstanding.

The investigating officer is to take a non-intimate DNA sample from the complainant during the course of this week.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.