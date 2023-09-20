Bail hearing for Noel Maitland put off until November 15

Attorneys representing Noel Maitland, the policeman charged with the murder of his girlfriend, social media personality Donna Lee Donaldson, will have to renew their application for bail on November 15.

The matter, which was set for today in the Home Circuit Court, was postponed as the court was told that there was some challenge in bringing Maitland to court.

The court also heard that an application to renew the bail hearing should have been filed on or before September 1, but that was not done.

Maitland's attorney, Christopher Townsend, said there was an issue with Maitland's clothes for court, which was provided by his family.

“The clothing was taken but refused,” Townsend said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Maitland, who has been in custody for over a year, is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Donaldson, was last seen at Constable Maitland's New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.