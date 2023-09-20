Chuck says proposed increases for jurors will cover necessary expenses

A proposed increase for jurors will cover the cost of lunch, transportation and incidentals, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has promised.

He gave the commitment while reacting to the situation yesterday where Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald's murder trial was stalled in the Home Circuit Court after a juror failed to show up due to financial constraints.

Chuck, while admitting that many jurors, especially those from rural areas, face financial challenges, said it was unlikely that the State would provide them with the stipend ahead of the start of the trials.

“But I can assure that we are looking at the overall payments of jurors. We intend to increase it,” he said. “We are in the process of bringing a Cabinet submission so that there is funds to cover not only lunch and transport but incidentals.”

In the meantime, he said he would have discussions with the Court Administration Division to see what assistance can be provided to ensure that the juror resumes duties.

After the juror failed to show up yesterday, the court was informed by the foreman that he had indicated that he was experiencing financial challenges.

The registrar further advised presiding judge Justice Chester Stamp that the juror had written a letter asking to be excused but was not granted permission.

Noting the challenge, Chuck said it should be a factor that is considered by the court when empanelling jurors.

“It doesn't excuse the juror from jury service, but it may well be put to the following session of the court,” he said.

But, turning to the matter at hand, the minister said it was possible that the court could have asked the police to assist the juror in getting to court or for other measures to be taken.

Overall, he said, “It is a matter that requires some further discussion. I am very concerned that this issue affects further cases and I will discuss it with the chief justice so that where we have jurors who have to be empanelled, if they have a concern about getting to court then it should be expressed before or even after and if any assistance can be given we try to give some assistance so that they don't disrupt the flow of the cases."

McDonald and his co-accused, Oscar Barnes, are being tried for the July 2020 murder of McDonald's wife Tonia.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with her throat slashed inside her car along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest district in Portland.

A third man, the contracted killer, Dervalyn Minott, pleaded guilty to her murder in 2020 and was sentenced to 19 years.

Minott claimed that McDonald hired him to kill his wife for $3 million and revealed how he subcontracted another man to commit the crime.

McDonald is also charged with the 2009 murder of his first wife Merlene. He's to be tried alone for that matter in January 2024.

Investigators reopened that case in 2020 following Tonia's murder.

- Tanesha Mundle

