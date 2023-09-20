Curfews imposed in sections of Kingston Western and St Andrew South police divisions

Separate 48-hour curfews have been imposed in sections of the Kingston Western and St Andrew South police divisions.

The security measures will run from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

In Kingston Western, the affected areas are Rousseau Road, Maxfield Avenue, Lincoln Crescent, West Road and Spanish Town Road.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Rousseau Road, from the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Rousseau Road, onto the intersection of Lincoln Crescent and Rousseau Road.

EAST: Along Lincoln Crescent, from the intersection of Lincoln Crescent and Rousseau Road, onto West Road to the intersection of Spanish Town Road.

SOUTH: Along Spanish Town Road, from the intersection of West Road and Spanish Town Road, to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Maxfield Avenue.

WEST: Along Maxfield Avenue, from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Maxfield Avenue, to the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road.

Meanwhile, over in St Andrew South, the areas affected are Pretoria Road, Waltham Park Road, Maxfield Avenue and Whitfield Town.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Pretoria Road from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue.

EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue from Pretoria Road to Spanish Town Road.

SOUTH: Along Spanish Town Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road.

WEST: Along Waltham Park Road from Spanish Town Road to Pretoria Road.

During the curfews, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commanders.

