Headless body found in ‘No Man’s Land’

The headless body of a man was found on Barnes Avenue in Rose Town, Kingston 13, a short while ago.

The police are at the scene in an area called No Man's Land.

There is an ongoing gang war in the lower Maxfield Avenue space and the police believe the dead man may be associated with one of the factions.

“Dem deal wid him mean. Real Spanish Town style. Him head gone clean clean,” an investigator told The Gleaner.

Our news team understands that the body was wrapped in a grey tarpaulin and placed along the roadway.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.