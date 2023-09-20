Issa Trust Foundation leads medical team to island

President of the Issa Trust Foundation, Diane Pollard, has welcomed the collaboration with local health partners which recently saw the visit of a team of doctors, nurses and biomedical engineers to facilities across the island. The group arrived in Jamaica from the USA on Sunday, September 12.

The focus of the one-week visit was to assess areas in which to develop programmes for improving the quality of care in paediatric and neonatal care in various areas of the country. The team visited with the Ministry of Health, Victoria Jubilee Hospital, Bustamante Hospital for Children, Spanish Town Hospital, and the St Ann’s Bay Health Centre.

The biomedical engineers focused on training and assisting in the repairs of equipment. Pollard said she was very excited to be embarking on this new partnership, especially with the addition of their newest medical adviser, Dr Samantha Walker, consultant neonatologist in SERHA.

The meetings gave the Issa Trust Foundation a better understanding of the health facilities’ needs from a training and collaborative perspective while strategising in developing methods to collaborate and improve the quality of care in these facilities.

In addition, they assessed the need for pharmaceutical medications for neonates across the island who are in dire need of support.

Through these new efforts, the Issa Trust Foundation continues its journey to becoming a stellar example of medical care for children in Jamaica. The relationships will also help the Issa Trust Foundation continue to plan and build the Mary Issa Paediatric & Adolescent Health Centre in St Ann, a media release noted.