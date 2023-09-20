Jamaica and Lichtenstein establish diplomatic relations

Jamaica and the Principality of Lichtenstein, a small European country, have established diplomatic relations.

The signing ceremony between Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith and her counterpart Her Excellency Dominique Hasler was held on Monday.

In a statement, Johnson Smith said the move is in line with the government's policy commitment to deepen outreach to non-traditional partners and to identify specific opportunities for enhancing trade and investment to support Jamaica's economic development.

“Liechtenstein is a like-minded bilateral partner and a fellow small country with a large voice. I look forward to our exploring opportunities for technical bilateral cooperation building on our existing collaboration at the multilateral level.”

Lichtenstein, which is bordered by Switzerland and Austria, is the sixth smallest country in the world and has one of the highest per capita incomes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The country transformed its economy from one dependent on agriculture to a leader in financial services.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.